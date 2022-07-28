Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.12 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 30,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,782. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 105,177 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 160.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

