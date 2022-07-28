Cowen Reiterates “Downgrade” Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 86,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,290. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,371 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,237,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

