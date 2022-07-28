Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.00 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $8,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

