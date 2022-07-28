CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $183,510.68 and approximately $1,955.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

