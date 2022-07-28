Critical Analysis: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.78 $612.00 million $6.39 6.77 EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.40 $4.66 billion $7.49 14.44

Analyst Ratings

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 0 4 0 2.60 EOG Resources 0 4 14 1 2.84

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $53.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $142.32, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. California Resources pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 31.63% 38.92% 13.69% EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10%

Summary

EOG Resources beats California Resources on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

