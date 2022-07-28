Critical Comparison: InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -48.22% -42.01% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 15.72% 17.82% 8.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$53.99 million ($1.41) -1.47 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $23.29 billion 1.04 $3.61 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx.

21.0% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InflaRx and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 1 1 1 2.50 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

InflaRx currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats InflaRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company also develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the undisclosed chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; and IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology. The company also supplies products, tools, and services for research laboratories, pharma and biotech production, and industrial and testing laboratories. In addition, it offers material for integrated circuits, liquid crystals, organic light-emitting diodes, photoresists, smart antenna, and liquid crystal glazing solutions, as well as effect pigments for use in automotive coatings, cosmetics, industrial, and plastic applications. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc.; agreement with Novartis AG; and license agreements with Debiopharm International SA and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

