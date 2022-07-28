Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Crown has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Crown Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CCK traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Crown by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

