Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Down 81.4% This Week

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 330.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $9,870.47 and $92.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.99 or 1.00010631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io.

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

