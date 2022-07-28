CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $262,581.70 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00859831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.