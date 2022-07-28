CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $262,581.70 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00859831 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.
CryptoFlow Coin Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
