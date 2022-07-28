Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $27,392.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.
About Cryptonovae
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,391,365 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
