CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

CTS Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CTS opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CTS

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CTS by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

