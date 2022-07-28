Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

CUBI stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 22,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

