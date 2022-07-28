CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Stock Performance
Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About CytRx
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
