DA Davidson Trims Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Target Price to $120.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

TER stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.41. 60,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,364. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93.

Teradyne ( NYSE:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.26 million.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

