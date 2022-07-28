Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 10th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.78. 57,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

