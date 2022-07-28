Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €11.06

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.70 ($12.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

