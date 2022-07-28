Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $223,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.93. 12,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,649. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

