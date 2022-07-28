Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE DB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

