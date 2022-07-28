DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Achieves Market Cap of $121,831.44

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $121,831.44 and approximately $34.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033025 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

