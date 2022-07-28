Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Aptiv worth $154,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.20. 31,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

