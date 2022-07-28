Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,738 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of MSCI worth $153,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $88,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $16.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.44. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

