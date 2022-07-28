Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

