Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Duke Realty Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DRE stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.51. 136,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,451. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

About Duke Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,388.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.