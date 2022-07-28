Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $54.76 million and $7.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,878.67 or 1.00002911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

