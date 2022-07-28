Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

EFSC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. 10,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 219,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.