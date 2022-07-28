EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 491,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,593. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in EQT by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 204,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in EQT by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

