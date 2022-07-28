Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE traded down $19.27 on Thursday, reaching $251.85. 15,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $240.58 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.08.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

