Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $62.19 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $62.19 million and $21.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00859831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

