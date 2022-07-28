Evolution Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 9.4% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $454.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

