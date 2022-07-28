Evolution Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

