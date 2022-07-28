Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of EXAS opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,762,000 after buying an additional 176,261 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

