ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. ExlService also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60 to $5.80 EPS.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.70. ExlService has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

