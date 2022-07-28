Faceter Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $376,225.10 and approximately $17,412.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

