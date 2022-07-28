Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

