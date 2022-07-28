Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Georgetown University bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

