Financial Analysis: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 4 0 2.40 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $94.39, suggesting a potential upside of 57.87%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 2.29 $7.65 billion $6.58 9.09 Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.57 $11.73 million $2.58 11.37

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 25.78% 15.66% 0.86% Ohio Valley Banc 22.62% 8.83% 0.99%

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Ohio Valley Banc on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates sixteen offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty- six ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

