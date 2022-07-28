Financial Architects Inc Buys 26,734 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 2,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,521. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.