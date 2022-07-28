Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.10. 10,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

