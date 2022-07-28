Financial Architects Inc Has $2.24 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,349,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,974,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

