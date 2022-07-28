Financial Architects Inc Has $5.45 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.59. 15,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

