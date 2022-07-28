Financial Architects Inc Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ESGV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 6,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,328. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92.

