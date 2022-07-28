Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

