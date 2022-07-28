Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,969 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 49,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

