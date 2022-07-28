Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

