First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

