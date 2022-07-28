First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

