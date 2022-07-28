First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

