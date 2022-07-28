First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.77. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

