FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.73 and last traded at $70.73. 2,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 186,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $816,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $4,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 600.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $4,138,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 168.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

