Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.45-6.55 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. 20,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 26.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

